IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Weather and pitch report from Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India vs Australia 2nd T20 match

IND vs AUS 2nd T20 weather and pitch report: India and Australia will square off in the second T20 game of the five-match series on Sunday (Nov 26). The match is slated to take place at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram at 7:00 pm IST. India won the first match by 2 wickets in a chase of 209 runs.

Under Suryakumar Yadav, India opted to bowl first, but Josh Inglis' 50-ball 110 propelled Australia to 208 for 3 in 20 overs. In reply, India was on the back foot at 22 for 2 before Ishan Kishan's 39-ball 58, Surya's 42-ball 80 and Rinku Singh's 14-ball 22 not out took India past the finish line in 19.5 overs.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Weather update

According to AccuWeather, there is a 25 per cent chance of rain on Nov 26 in Thiruvananthapuram. There have been showers for the past few days, but on match day, the weather is expected to be clear with a max temperature of 25 degrees celsius.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Pitch report

Greenfield International Stadium wickets have not been known for big scores as the four international matches hosted at the venue have all been low-scoring or curtailed affairs.

In the three T20Is hosted at the venue, the average score is 114 and teams chasing have had a 2-1 edge over teams setting a target.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Full squads

India (IND): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

Australia (AUS): Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Live-streaming details

The India vs Australia 2nd T20 match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Here are all the live-streaming details of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia:

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: When is the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?- Date

The 2nd T20 match between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, November 26.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: When will the 2nd T20Imatch will start between India and Australia?- Time

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Where is the 2nd T20I match will be played between India and Australia?- Venue

The 2nd T20 match between India and Australia will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Where to watch the live broadcast of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: How to watch the live-streaming of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XI

India (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia (AUS): Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.