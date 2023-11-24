Former India opener Aakash Chopra has hailed the impact of Suryakumar Yadav in the T20I format as he kick-started the nation’s resurgence after the ODI World Cup final defeat. Riding on his excellent show with the bat, Suryakumar scored 80 runs and laid the foundation for the two-wicket win against the Aussies on Thursday (Nov 23) in Visakhapatnam. According to Chopra he is the perfect player for the format and excels while playing for India.

Chopra heaps praise for SKY

"He is a 360-degree kind of player who comes in with a reputation that makes bowlers think differently. Plan differently, have rather strange field positions because he makes you do that. He plays with freedom in the shortest format and the pitch that was there was for him to exploit because this is the kind of surface you get 9 out of 10 times in T20Is," Aakash Chopra said while speaking to Jio Cinema.

Despite entering the final over with seven runs needed and five wickets in India, it needed a final ball finish to see India home as Rinku Singh (22) did the trick. Sean Abbott bowled a decent over but his costly error on the last ball saw India home.

"He comes into his own when he is batting in this format and therefore, you always saw that there was a deep fine leg in, there was a mid-on fielder inside the circle. You need those different field positions even though your plans are very different. You can think of bowling a back-of-the-hand slower one, but even while doing so, he can hit you over fine leg for a six. Then he hits you straight," Chopra added.