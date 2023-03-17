ugc_banner

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul helps India end 12-year Wankhede drought in famous 5-wicket win over Aussies

Mumbai, IndiaUpdated: Mar 17, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul helps India end 12-year Wankhede drought in famous 5-wicket win over Aussies Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Team India have finally ended their winless run in ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium after they secured a five-wicket win over Australia in the opening match of the three-match series on Friday, March 17. 

KL Rahul’s composed 75-run knock helped Team India end their 12-year winless run in ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium after they beat Australia by five wickets on Friday, March 17. The win saw India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series while also securing India’s first ODI win at the venue since beating England in October 2011. Asked to chase 189, the Indian team had initial struggles but an unbeaten 108-run stand between Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja (45 unbeaten) for the sixth wicket helped India draw the first blood.

×

More to Follow...

RELATED

IND vs AUS ODI Series: Is it end of the road for Ishan Kishan as star batter fails in Rohit Sharma's absence?

Team India to take on Ireland in three-match T20I series in August; Malahide to host all fixtures

Europa League: Manchester United face stern Sevilla challenge in QF; Juventus handed giant-killers Sporting