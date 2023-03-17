IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul helps India end 12-year Wankhede drought in famous 5-wicket win over Aussies

KL Rahul’s composed 75-run knock helped Team India end their 12-year winless run in ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium after they beat Australia by five wickets on Friday, March 17. The win saw India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series while also securing India’s first ODI win at the venue since beating England in October 2011. Asked to chase 189, the Indian team had initial struggles but an unbeaten 108-run stand between Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja (45 unbeaten) for the sixth wicket helped India draw the first blood.