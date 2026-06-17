/IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan smashes 71-ball ton in ODI comeback, Gill hits ninth ODI ton

The wicketkeeper-batter reached his hundred in just 71 balls, smashing 14 fours and four sixes. It was his second ODI century and the third-fastest hundred conceded by Afghanistan in the format, behind only Eoin Morgan's 57-ball ton against them in 2019.

Kishan eventually departed for 125 off 79 deliveries, adding three more sixes to cap off a dominant innings.

The left-hander had not featured in India's ODI squad since the 2023 World Cup. However, strong performances in T20Is and the Indian Premier League earned him a recall for the Afghanistan series. Prior to this knock, Kishan's only ODI century was his record-breaking 210 against Bangladesh in 2022. At the other end, captain Shubman Gill also brought up his ninth ODI century, reaching the milestone in 77 balls as India dominated proceedings.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ishan Kishan crosses 1,000-run mark in ODI

Meanwhile, with his match-winning knock, the left-hander also crossed the 1,000-run mark in ODI cricket, achieving the milestone in just 26 innings and joining an elite group of Indian batters. Earlier, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to field first, citing expected assistance for the spinners on a fresh Ekana Stadium surface. Opening the innings once again, Yashasvi Jaiswal endured a brief stay at the crease, falling for just four runs after being caught off Mohammed Saleem's bowling. His early dismissal brought captain Shubman Gill to the middle in only the third over of the innings.

India made three changes to their playing XI, handing pacer Prince Yadav his international debut, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to the side. The hosts came into the second ODI with a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series after securing a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the opener.

What is the highest team score in ODI?

The highest team score in One Day International (ODI) cricket was made by England cricket team against the Netherlands. The Three Lions posted a mammoth score of 498/4 on June 17, 2022, in Amstelveen.

What is India’s highest score in ODIs?

Centuries from Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan propelled India into a commanding position against Afghanistan in the second ODI in Lucknow on Wednesday. India's highest-ever ODI total remains 418/5 against West Indies in Indore in 2011, a match remembered for Virender Sehwag's blistering maiden double century. The former opener also played a starring role in India's second-highest ODI total of 414/7 against Sri Lanka in Rajkot in 2009, scoring a magnificent century.

Overall, India's 418/5 is the 12th-highest team total in ODI history. The world record belongs to England, who smashed 498/4 against the Netherlands in 2022. India eventually breached the 400-run barrier against Afghanistan, finishing on 402 all out. However, the hosts fell short of surpassing their own record for the highest ODI total.

India’s highest team totals in ODIS