IND v ENG: Nasser Hussain lashes out at Ben Stokes-led England over series loss

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has shown the mirror to the England team, especially the batters for failing to turn up against India in the five-match Test series. Despite being beaten fair and square by the hosts, England have received mild coverage from the press back home due to the supposed influence of 'Bazball'.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain blamed the batting collapses suffered by the team as the main reason for losing the series.

"The batting collapses will be the main issue from this tour. There have been so many occasions where they have got off to decent starts and the middle order has then collapsed," said Hussain.

It was the recurring theme of the series where England got starts, only for the middle and lower-middle order to squander the opportunity.

Even in the Dharamshala Test, England were in a decent position in the first innings with the scoreboard reading 175/3. However, the team soon crumbled and lost the seven wickets by adding only 43 runs.

Brilliant pitches

As for the noise around the alleged doctoring of pitches, Hussain shut the conversation by suggesting the pitches gave opportunities to the England pacers to exploit their abilities.

"It can happen in India but the pitches in this series have been brilliant so England can have no complaints about that. Plus, they won three tosses out of five," said Hussain.

"They will look at those collapses and say, 'what could we have done differently in those positions to make sure it doesn't happen again?' because it did happen again," he added.

While English batters failed, India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal finished with most runs and was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Series. He amassed 712 runs at an average of 89 while Shubman Gill finished as the second-highest scorer, finishing with 452 runs at an average of 56.50.

As for bowling, India's Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his landmark 100th Test, picked up his 36th fifer in the longest form of the game and ensured that India won the final match by an innings and 64 runs to climb to the top of the World Test Championship table.