'In place of who?': Former chief selector backs India's decision to snub Sanju Samson from T20 WC squad

Sanju Samson's snub from India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad has left many disappointed. The fans were hoping the selectors would give a chance to the talented wicket-keeper batter, who has the ability to play big shots and could have been an 'x-factor' for India in the tournament down under.

However, Samson, who has not been a regular feature for India in T20Is over the last few months, was left out as the selectors went with Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant as the two wicket-keeper batters in the team. Samson's name was reportedly not even discussed in the selection meeting and he is not even part of the standby players for the tournament.

His non-selection has, however, left many baffled and fans have slammed the selectors over the lack of chances for the wicket-keeper batter. Former India chief selector MSK Prasad was recently asked for his take on the selectors' call to not pick Samson and he called it the right decision.

Prasad argued there is no one in the 15-man squad who could have been potentially replaced by Samson. He also explained why Samson didn't even make it to the standby list and said if he was in the team management's plans, he would have played in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022.

“The question is, Sanju Samson, in place of who?" Prasad told The Indian Express.

“Deepak Hooda gives you that extra bowling option. He can bat anywhere like Sanju, and Shreyas has done well in the home series against Sri Lanka and then in the West Indies. If the team management wanted to pick Sanju, they would have given him an opportunity in the Asia Cup or the upcoming home series against South Africa and Australia," he added.

Samson has so far played only six T20Is for India this year but has scored an impressive 179 runs at an average of 44.75. The wicket-keeper batter, who made his T20I debut for India in 2015, has been around for a while now but has not quite managed to live up to his full potential.

Apart from his exclusion, the return of fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel was one of the major talking points from BCCI's squad announcement on Tuesday. With an improved bowling attack, India will be hopeful of producing a better show at the World Cup after their disappointing campaign in the Asia Cup 2022.