'Impossible' to find quick fix for inconsistency, says Antonio Conte as Spurs struggle to reach top four

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said that it was impossible to find a quick fix for the inconsistency plaguing his team, pointing to the Premier League club's chequered performance in recent years.

Conte, who took over in November, has been tasked with reviving the fortunes of Spurs, who were Champions League finalists in 2019 but are now struggling to get into the top four.

Spurs have lost five of their last eight matches in all competitions and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

"Tottenham's story is this, many ups and downs, but ... to try to fight for something important and become a strong team, the first thing that has to happen is to be stable," Conte told reporters on Friday ahead of his side's home game against Everton on Monday night.

"To do this and to change this type of situation that is happening for many, many years in Tottenham, it's not simple.

"In a short time it's impossible to do this, not only for me but I think for any manager or coach to come in and change the story in one second."

Conte also called for transparency from his club's medical staff, asking them to explain the extended absence of Oliver Skipp. The 21-year-old last played for Spurs in January and Conte said on Feb. 8 that he was hoping to have the midfielder back within 10 days.

"Oliver Skipp … it is a pity I think in England that sometimes you should have a conference with the medical department," Conte said.

"The doctors, it is too easy for the doctors to work here, because they don't speak, they don't explain what happens.

"Sometimes I think that could be good ... to have a press conference with the medical department to explain the situation of the players."