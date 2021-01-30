'I'm not going to lie. I didn't miss the game that much': Nick Kyrgios

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be returning to action after staying away from the game for a year. The outspoken Aussie revealed that he did not miss the game and most of his fellow players during his time off the tennis.

Kyrgios is set to lock horns with Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the opening round of the Murray River Open on Monday in what would be his first competitive match in a year.

"I'm not going to lie. I didn't miss the game that much," Kyrgios said on Saturday.

"I'm a competitor. I compete with everything I do. I was playing computer games, that kind of stuff, getting my little competitive edge there. I didn't really miss the game at all."

Nick went on to say that he did not touch the tennis racquet for the initial four-five months of the year-long break as he wanted to get away from the game.

"I don't miss too many people on tour, to be honest, apart from all the Australian guys and a couple of good friends."

Kyrgios was involved in plenty of controversies during the lockdown as he openly criticised world number one Novak Djokovic, after Serbian contracted the virus. He even got into a social media banter with Tennis legend Boris Becker, who tried defending Djokovic.

However, the Australian criticised the Serbian ace again, earlier this month, after Djokovic had asked the Australian Open organisers to ease quarantine restrictions for players.

Kyrgios said he was lucky to have spent a "crazy year" with his family and friends before resuming training with compatriot Jordan Thompson.

"I feel mentally completely refreshed, ready to go again."

"I feel like I am playing well and am ready to go. Everyone is really playing it by ear. Nobody really knows who is in form and who is not.

"I'm going to take it day by day and try to enjoy myself as much as I can."

