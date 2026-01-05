/ILT20 Final: Skipper Sam Curran, bowlers power Desert Vipers to maiden title against MI Emirates

The Desert Vipers claimed their maiden International League T20 title on Sunday (Jan 4) with a strong 46-run win over MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing a target of 183 runs in 20 overs, Emirates batters were bowled out for 136 in 18.3 overs. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for his team with 36 runs from 27 balls. Captain Kieron Pollard (28) and Muhammad Waseem (26) were the other main contributors for MI. For the Vipers, David Payne (3/42) and Naseem Shah (3/18) took three wickets each, while, Khuzaima Tanveer (2/22) and Usman Tariq (2/20) also bowled well, picking up two wickets each. With this win, the Vipers received a prize of $700,000 and the Black Belt trophy, while runners-up MI Emirates earned $300,000.

Earlier, after losing the toss, the Desert Vipers batted first. Openers Fakhar Zaman (20) and Jason Roy (11) gave the team a quick start before getting out. Max Holden then steadied the innings for his team and scored 41 runs, while captain Sam Curran played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 74 to guide the team to a total of 182 for four in 20 overs. Dan Lawrence also chipped in with a quick 23 off just 15 balls.

For MI Emirates, Fazalhaq Farooqi was the most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 33 runs in his four overs. Arab Gul Momand also took one wicket while conceding only 14 runs in two overs. However, rest of the bowlers struggled to trouble the Vipers batters.