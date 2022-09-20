'If you think you are perfect...': Arshdeep Singh's coach reveals his disciple's interaction with Wasim Akram

Arshdeep Singh grabbed a lot of eyeballs during India's dismal run in the Asia Cup 2022 edition, held in the UAE. While the young pacer, who featured in all games for the Men in Blue in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, returned with five scalps from as many outings, he also made heads turn by dropping a sitter in the end overs of the Indo-Pak Super Four clash in Dubai, where Men in Green won by five wickets.

Arshdeep, however, showed a lot of courage to bowl the last over versus Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively, with virtually nothing to defend. Named in India's main squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, the 23-year-old will hope for redemption in the showpiece event in Australia and guide India to their second T20 WC title.

Arshdeep also met his idol, Wasim Akram, during the continental tournament. His coach Jaswant Rai recently revealed what Akram told his disciple.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar, Jaswant revealed, "Arshdeep told me that he met Akram bhai who told him, 'Sardarji, you are bowling very well. You are a good bowler. If you think you are perfect, then don't come to me. If you feel you want to ask me anything or want to learn something from me then you can come whenever you want'. He then told me that when he went to the hotel at night, he kept thinking about that question. He felt that if he didn't go then Akram would mind and think that Sardarji seems to know everything. So next day he went to Akram and had a discussion."

Akram also came in defence of Arshdeep after he was mercilessly trolled by his countrymen following his dropped catch fiasco versus Pakistan in the Asia Cup. In this regard, the former Pakistan speedster-cum-captain said, "If social media wants to target or have a go at someone, try me. Muqaabla karna hai to mujhse karo, then I can reply back. I have a very simple theory. If somebody is rude to me, I will be 10 times ruder. If someone will like me or send me a funny message or has a good sense of humour, I will be exactly the same. Having a go at a young kid, your own kid, doesn't make any sense. I am all for fans and their opinions, but unless and until you haven't played professional cricket, you don't know what type of pressures players are going through on and off the field."