/'If there’s an opportunity to get a result…': Gambhir in favour of red-ball and pink-ball switch

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has backed the International Cricket Council (ICC) proposal to allow the use of a pink ball in place of the traditional red ball when Test matches are interrupted due to poor light. His comments came ahead of India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, a match that could potentially be affected by fading light conditions.

Gambhir emphasised that teams should not miss crucial opportunities to have a result due to factors beyond their control. He added that losing valuable playing time because of bad light could have significant consequences, especially in the race for qualification to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (Jun 5), Gambhir said he fully supports the initiative, arguing that every effort should be made to ensure matches reach a meaningful conclusion. He pointed out that it would be disappointing for a team to miss out on WTC qualification after two years of hard work simply because weather or light conditions prevented play.

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"I love that because I've always believed that if there's an opportunity to get a result, you should always have that opportunity. Imagine if you are playing the last Test match before the World Test Championship final and you have the chance to win that Test match to qualify, but because of bad light, it's not happening. So I'm all for it," Gambhir said on Friday.



"If there's an opportunity to get the result, if both teams agree to it... I know it could be a little unfair and difficult for the players, but imagine working hard for two years and the last Test match before the World Test Championship final, if you don't play five days because of bad light, how unfair that could be. So I think it's a proactive move, it's a positive move, and, hopefully, the teams will start taking it in a positive way," he added.

India enter the Afghanistan Test after a difficult home series against South Africa, where they were beaten 2-0. The team currently occupies sixth place in the WTC standings, having secured 48.15 percent of the available points from nine matches.