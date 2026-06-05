/French Open 2026 Final: Maja Chwalinska’s fairytale run faces its biggest test against Mirra Andreeva

Maja Chwalinska produced one of the most remarkable runs in French Open history on Thursday (June 4), becoming the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the Roland Garros women’s final. The world no 114 defeated Diana Shnaider 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in the semifinals to book a place in Saturday’s title match against 19-year-old Russian star Mirra Andreeva, who eased past Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

If Chwalinska defeats Andreeva, she will become only the second woman in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title after advancing through qualifying, following Emma Raducanu’s unforgettable US Open triumph in 2021. The 24-year-old Pole described her extraordinary run in Paris as ‘like a dream’ after overcoming Shnaider on Court Philippe Chatrier. Reflecting on the victory, Chwalinska said, "I don't know what's going on, I just, I dunno what to say. I'm sorry, I'm just very happy."

Her journey has been particularly impressive given that her only previous meeting with Shnaider came at an ITF tournament in Istanbul four years ago, where the Russian emerged victorious. Playing in her first main draw at Roland Garros, Chwalinska has now won nine matches over three weeks, including three qualifying rounds before the tournament proper began. Despite her success, she admitted the physical demands of the competition have been significant. “I mean, it's so challenging to play against the best players in the world day by day, but it's a Grand Slam, so you just have to give your best day by day,” she said. "But I'm not complaining at all!"

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Before arriving in Paris, Chwalinska had won only one match across two previous Grand Slam appearances and just two tour-level clay-court matches. Her remarkable run included victories over Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, 23rd seed Elise Mertens, former world no. 3 Maria Sakkari, France’s Diane Parry, and 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya. The Polish player is now projected to rise to at least a career-high ranking of no. 21. After taking a tightly contested opening set in a tiebreak, Chwalinska capitalized following a medical timeout taken by Shnaider for a back issue in the second set. With the score at 4-3, she won the final three games to secure her place in the championship match.

Describing the emotions immediately after converting match point, Chwalinska said, “I was just in such a shock. You know, just, I don't know, joy, surprise,” and added, “I was just very, I feel like, overwhelmed also.” For Shnaider, the defeat ended her best-ever Grand Slam campaign. The 22-year-old had entered the semifinal after eliminating world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Despite the loss, she remained positive. “Very proud of myself, what I achieved here,” Shnaider said. "Chwalinska played unreal, and she definitely deserved this win today and to be in the final."

Earlier in the day, Andreeva reached her first Grand Slam final with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory over Marta Kostyuk. The Russian teenager, who had lost twice to Kostyuk earlier this season, including in the Madrid Open final, undoubtedly turned the tables. After the match, Andreeva explained her intense concentration during the semifinal.

Kostyuk entered the match on a 17-match clay-court winning streak and had recently defeated four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek. However, the Ukrainian struggled throughout the semifinal, committing 34 unforced errors. Speaking about her performance, Kostyuk said, "Obviously not the greatest match from me today."