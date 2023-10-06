ICC World Cup 2023: Watch all 'Mauka Mauka' ads ahead of the India vs Pakistan cricket match

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Mauka Mauka ad: Ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, the official broadcaster of ICC events, Star Sports, released a new version of the 'Mauka Mauka' ad on September 27. The highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will happen on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team India has defeated Pakistan seven times in the World Cup. In every ODI match at the Cricket World Cup, Pakistan failed to defeat India since they first clashed in 1992. Even in the T20I format, India has lost only once to Pakistan at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021. Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated India by ten wickets, making it the only victory the Men in Green have achieved against India at the World Cup.

In Asia Cup 2023, India and Pakistan clashed in two games. While rain washed out the first match, India defeated Pakistan in the Super Four stage. However, Pakistan has won 73 out of the 134 IND vs PAK ODI matches, while India has won 56. Five games have ended with no result. In the T20I format, India has an edge over Pakistan, with nine wins out of 12 matches.

The Mauka-Mauka ads, first released in 2015, highlight India's dominance over Pakistan in the World Cup matches. Let's look at all the Mauka-Mauka ads released so far.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (ODI) Mauka Mauka ad

The new Mauka Mauka ad depicts Indian and Pakistani fans as ghosts, symbolising the haunting history of India's consistent victories. It stars new faces like actress Shehnaz Gill and comedian Aakash Gupta, alongside India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Mauka Mauka ad

In the 2021 Mauka Mauka ad, an Indian supporter gives two television sets to his friend, a cricket fan from Pakistan. He mentions that he could break anyone after Pakistan loses.

World Cup 2019 Mauka Mauka ad

The India vs Pakistan match coincidentally happened on Father's Day in 2019. It was an extension of the 2016 ad.

ICC T20 World Cup 2016 Mauka Mauka ad

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in ICC T20 World Cup 2016, a Pakistani fan records a video message for Shahih Afridi in the Mauka Mauka ad, expressing his disappointment with the four losses to India.

World Cup 2015 Mauka Mauka ad

The first Mauka Mauka ad showed a young Pakistani fan in Karachi from 1992 who had saved up crackers to burst when Pakistan beat India. However, he never gets to burn them. The video ends with the supporter, who has grown up, angrily asking, "Kab phodenge yaar?"

(With inputs from agencies)