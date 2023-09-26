ugc_banner

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: 9 days to go! Here's how to watch World Cup in your country

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Sep 26, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

The tournament will feature 10 teams from 10 different countries. Photograph:(Twitter)

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: The ICC World Cup 2023 will commence on October 05, Thursday. Here's how you can watch the 13th edition of the Men's ICC World Cup in your country:

 

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: The 13th edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 is all set to commence on October 05, Thursday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The event will be entirely held in India. 

The tournament will feature 10 teams from 10 different countries and will follow the same 2019 edition with a round-robin stage followed by the knockouts. The event will be live-streamed on various platforms across different locations.
 
The tournament will be played in two formats Group stage (Super 10) and Knockout stage (Super 4). The primary stage of Super 10 will be played by all 10 teams. Meanwhile, the third and last stage of Super 4 will be played by four qualifying teams. 

Here's how you can watch the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 live in your country:

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details:

In India, the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will live broadcast on the Star Sports Network on these channels: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar.

Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

 

ICC World Cup 2023 Team Schedule:

Date Match Venue Time(IST) GMT
Thu, 05 October England vs New Zealand Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Fri, 06 October Pakistan vs Netherlands Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sat, 07 October Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Sat, 07 October South Africa vs Sri Lanka Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 08 October India vs Australia Chidambaram, Chennai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Mon, 09 October New Zealand vs Netherlands Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Tue, 10 October England vs Bangladesh Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Tue, 10 October Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Wed, 11 October India vs Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Thu, 12 October Australia vs South Africa BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Fri, 13 October New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chidambaram, Chennai 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Sat, 14 October India vs Pakistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 15 October England vs Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Mon, 16 October Australia vs Sri Lanka BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Tue, 17 October South Africa vs Netherlands Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Wed, 18 October New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chidambaram, Chennai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Thu, 19 October India vs Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Fri, 20 October Australia vs Pakistan M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sat, 21 October Netherlands vs Sri Lanka BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Sat, 21 October England vs South Africa Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 22 October India vs New Zealand Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Mon, 23 October Pakistan vs Afghanistan Chidambaram, Chennai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Tue, 24 October South Africa vs Bangladesh Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Wed, 25 October Australia vs Netherlands Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Thu, 26 October England vs Sri Lanka M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Fri, 27 October Pakistan vs South Africa Chidambaram, Chennai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sat, 28 October Australia  vs New Zealand Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Sat, 28 October Netherlands vs Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 29 October India vs England BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Mon, 30 October Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Tue, 31 October Pakistan vs Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Wed, 01 November New Zealand vs South Africa Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Thu, 02 November India vs Sri Lanka Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Fri, 03 November Netherlands vs Afghanistan BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sat, 04 November New Zealand vs Pakistan M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Sat, 04 November England vs Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 05 November India vs South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Mon, 06 November Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Tue, 07 November Australia vs Afghanistan Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Wed, 08 November England vs Netherlands Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Thu, 09 November New Zealand vs Sri Lanka M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Fri, 10 November South Africa vs Afghanistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sat, 11 November Australia vs Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Sat, 11 November England vs Pakistan Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 12 November India vs Netherlands M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Wed, 15 November 1st vs 4th Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Thu, 16 November 2nd vs 3rd Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 19 November Final Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM

 

(With inputs from agencies)

