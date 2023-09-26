ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: 9 days to go! Here's how to watch World Cup in your country
ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: The ICC World Cup 2023 will commence on October 05, Thursday. Here's how you can watch the 13th edition of the Men's ICC World Cup in your country:
ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: The 13th edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 is all set to commence on October 05, Thursday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The event will be entirely held in India.
The tournament will feature 10 teams from 10 different countries and will follow the same 2019 edition with a round-robin stage followed by the knockouts. The event will be live-streamed on various platforms across different locations.
The tournament will be played in two formats Group stage (Super 10) and Knockout stage (Super 4). The primary stage of Super 10 will be played by all 10 teams. Meanwhile, the third and last stage of Super 4 will be played by four qualifying teams.
Here's how you can watch the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 live in your country:
ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details:
In India, the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will live broadcast on the Star Sports Network on these channels: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar.
Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
ICC World Cup 2023 Team Schedule:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|GMT
|Thu, 05 October
|England vs New Zealand
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Fri, 06 October
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sat, 07 October
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sat, 07 October
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 08 October
|India vs Australia
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Mon, 09 October
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Tue, 10 October
|England vs Bangladesh
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Tue, 10 October
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Wed, 11 October
|India vs Afghanistan
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Thu, 12 October
|Australia vs South Africa
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Fri, 13 October
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sat, 14 October
|India vs Pakistan
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 15 October
|England vs Afghanistan
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Mon, 16 October
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Tue, 17 October
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Wed, 18 October
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Thu, 19 October
|India vs Bangladesh
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Fri, 20 October
|Australia vs Pakistan
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sat, 21 October
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sat, 21 October
|England vs South Africa
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 22 October
|India vs New Zealand
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Mon, 23 October
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Tue, 24 October
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Wed, 25 October
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Thu, 26 October
|England vs Sri Lanka
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Fri, 27 October
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sat, 28 October
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sat, 28 October
|Netherlands vs Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 29 October
|India vs England
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Mon, 30 October
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Tue, 31 October
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Wed, 01 November
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Thu, 02 November
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Fri, 03 November
|Netherlands vs Afghanistan
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sat, 04 November
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sat, 04 November
|England vs Australia
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 05 November
|India vs South Africa
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Mon, 06 November
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Tue, 07 November
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Wed, 08 November
|England vs Netherlands
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Thu, 09 November
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Fri, 10 November
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sat, 11 November
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sat, 11 November
|England vs Pakistan
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 12 November
|India vs Netherlands
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Wed, 15 November
|1st vs 4th
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Thu, 16 November
|2nd vs 3rd
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 19 November
|Final
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
(With inputs from agencies)
