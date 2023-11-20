ICC World Cup 2023 final moment goes viral: Pat Cummins stands alone on stage with World Cup trophy

A video of Australian captain Pat Cummins standing alone on stage with the World Cup trophy has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Australia defeated India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final on Sunday (Nov 19) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by six wickets, taking the trophy home for the sixth time in the ODI battle. However, amid the celebration, the particular moment caught people's attention.

In the viral video, one can see Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles presenting the World Cup trophy to Cummins. They congratulated the captain for their victory and exited the stage, leaving Cummins alone. He stood awkwardly on the stage while waiting for his teammates to join.

An extended version of the tape showed the Indian prime minister shaking hands with the rest of the Australian cricket team after he handed the trophy to Cummins and walked off the stage.

Media agency ANI also shared several images of PM Modi with Australia's deputy PM handing the trophy to Pat Cummins. There's also an image where the Australian captain shook hands with the Indian prime minister.

Thus, while Pat Cummins stood alone on the stage looking awkward and embarrassed, he was waiting for his team members so they could lift the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy together. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles handed the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy to Australian captain Pat Cummins after their win against India in Ahmedabad



Pic Source: ANI Photos pic.twitter.com/E4T3twcyHf — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023 × Later, PM Modi posted on X, "Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today."

As Australia lifted the trophy, Indian players were saddened by their loss in the finals after a glorious performance throughout the tournament. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was emotional after their defeat. Jasprit Bumrah was also seen consoling Mohammed Siraj, who was in tears.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami also shared a picture where PM Modi was hugging and consoling him after the World Cup final. He said, "Unfortunately, yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM Narendra Modi for especially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back."

(With inputs from agencies)