ICC World Cup 2023: 7 days to go! Here's how to book your tickets for World Cup; Check prices

ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets online: Just a week left for the World Cup 2023. The event will commence on October 05 and the first match will be played between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The stadium has a capacity to host 132,000 people at once. The cricket tournament will be played by 10 different teams. All the matches are hosted by India, from Chennai to Delhi. A total of 48 matches will be played, however, the main attraction of the tournament remains the India vs Pakistan clash.

The ICC announced ticket sales for the 13th edition of the World Cup began on August 25.

Where will the tickets be available for the matches?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) this year has teamed up with "Book My Show." To book tickets fans must be registered on the World Cup website. Tickets were carried out in a phase-wise manner until September 15.



Windows were closed on Sept 15. However, the BCCI said it release a plus 400,000 tickets which will be available from Sept 8.

The online booking price rate will be different according to your seat preference. Fans can also purchase tickets for warm-up matches.

Here's how to book your tickets:

Go to Book My Show.

Click on the ICC World Cup 2023 option.

You will see all the matches on the next page.

You can also select matches by selecting the team. For example: If you wish to see matches played by India, you can click on the Indian flag and it will show all the matches played by the Indian team.



However, you can also choose to sort the matches according to the venues.



Find the match you want to book tickets for by either of the options mentioned above. Then select how many seats you wanna book. You can utmost book two tickets.



Select the area where you want to book, and then click the "Book" button.

If there will be tickets, your tickets will be booked. Your tickets will be delivered to your account.

ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Prices:

The price range for the ICC World Cup 2023 tickets starts from Rs 200 ($2.40) and can go up to Rs 45,000 ($540). Here is the list of prices for various stadiums and venues.

Stadium Name ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Stadium Wise Ticket Price Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Rs 500 ($6.01) to Rs 25,000 ($300) M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Rs 750 ($9) to Rs 10,000 ($120) MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Rs 450 ($5.41) to Rs 25,000 ($300) Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi Rs 750 ($9) to Rs 20,000 ($600) Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala Rs 1000 ($12.12) to Rs 10,000 ($120) Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Rs 499 ($6) to Rs 10,000 ($120) Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Rs 300 ($3.61) to Rs 20,000 ($600) Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Rs 1000 to Rs 25,000 Eden Gardens, Kolkata Rs 650 ($7.81) to Rs 15,000 ($180) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Rs 500 ($6.01) to Rs 25,000 ($300)

