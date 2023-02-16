'ICC won’t be able to do anything': Afridi reacts to BCCI's refusal to send India to Pakistan for Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) versus Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) row has been much-talked about with regard to the Asia Cup 2023 edition. This year's continental tournament, to be held in the 50-over format, was scheduled to be played in Pakistan but BCCI have refused to send Team India to their neighbouring country. In the recently-held Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Bahrain, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed that they will not get government clearance to send the national side to Pakistan -- due to Indo-Pak's strained political relations -- and urged other boards to understand their situation.

While BCCI have made its stance clear, PCB have also threatened to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup -- to be held in India -- later this year. In all likelihood, the BCCI-PCB row won't end anytime soon and it has become a huge talking point. The continental tournament is likely to be held in a different country, but PCB will remain the hosts, and a final call on the venue will be taken next month. Before that, former Pakistan all-rounder and captain Shahid Afridi reacted to the whole controversy and feels even ICC won't be able to do anything if BCCI remain firm on not sending India to Pakistan.

Speaking on Samaa TV, Afridi said, "If anyone is unable to stand on his own feet and then the decision to make such strong calls is not easy. They have to look at plenty of things. India agar aankhe dikha raha hain (If India is threatening), or taking such strong stance, then they have made themselves that strong, hence they are being able to talk like this, otherwise they wouldn’t have the courage. At the end it’s making yourself strong and then take decisions."

Afridi further opined, "I have no idea, will India visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup? Will we boycott the ODI World Cup in India? But we need to take a stand at some point or the other. In this case ICC’s role becomes crucial, they should come forward, but let me say it even ICC won’t be able to do anything in front of BCCI."