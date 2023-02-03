ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Full schedule, date, timing, teams, fixture & LIVE streaming details

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: The T20 World Cup of Women's teams will begin on 10 February after the warm-up matches, which will conclude on 8 February. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is a biennial international tournament and is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The first-ever edition of this tournament was played in England in 2009.

The first three tournaments had eight participants, but this number was then increased to ten beginning with the 2014 edition. The ICC announced in July 2022 that Bangladesh would host the 2024 tournament and England would host the 2026 tournament. The number of teams participating in the 2026 tournament will also be increased to twelve.

A certain number of teams qualify automatically for each tournament, with the remaining teams determined by the World T20 Qualifier. Australia has won the title five times and is the most successful team.

How do teams qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup?

The ICC Women's T20 international rankings and a qualification event, the ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier, determine qualification. Until 2014, the top six teams in the ICC Women's T20 International rankings at the time of the draw determined six teams, with the remaining two places determined by a qualification process. The top eight teams in the ICC Women's T20I rankings determined six places in the 2014 edition, with the host country and three qualifiers joining them in the tournament. From 2016 onwards, the top eight teams in the ICC Women's T20I rankings determined seven spots, with the host country and two qualifiers joining them in the tournament.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 team details

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed. Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down. Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

South Africa: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma. Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali. Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone. Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Where to watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live in India?

Live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be available on the Hotstar app and website.

Live telecast of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be on the Star Sports network in India.