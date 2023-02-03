ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up matches: How & where to watch live streaming of matches on TV, mobile

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: This year, the Women’s T20 World Cup will be played in South Africa. All the tournament matches will kick off on 10 February. Before the first tournament of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, warm-up matches will be played among competing countries. All countries in each of the two groups will play two warm-up matches each before the official tournament hit-off in various venues in South Africa. ICC has announced the fixtures for these matches and a total of 10 matches will be played ahead of the big game.

The first warm-up match will begin on Monday, 6 February and will be played between New Zealand and West Indies. Meanwhile, the defending champions will square off against India in both teams’ first warm-up match. The second warm-up match will be played on Wednesday, 8 February. The main competition will begin on 10 February with the host, South Africa competing against Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming warm-up matches of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up fixtures:

6 February 2023 (Monday)

• New Zealand Women vs. West Indies (1:30 PM)

• Sri Lanka Women vs. Ireland (1:30 PM)

• South Africa vs. England (6:00 PM)

• Australia vs. India (6:00 PM)

• Pakistan vs. Bangladesh (6:00 PM)

8 February 2023 (Wednesday)

• Ireland vs. Australia (1:30 PM)

• England vs. New Zealand (1:30 PM)

• Pakistan vs. South Africa (6:00 PM)

• West Indies vs. Sri Lanka (6:00 PM)

• Bangladesh vs. India (6:00 PM)

Where the warm-up matches of the Women’s T20 World Cup will be played?

The warm-up matches will be played at various venues in South Africa from Monday, 6 February.

When the warm-up matches of the Women’s T20 World Cup will be played?

The warm-up matches will start at 1:30 PM IST on Monday, 6 February.

Which TV channel will broadcast the warm-up matches of the Women’s T20 World Cup in India?

Star Network has reserved the rights to telecast the warm-up matches of the Women’s T20 World Cup in India.

Where to watch the live-streaming of the warm-up matches of the Women’s T20 World Cup in India?

The live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches Live streaming: Where to watch the live-streaming of the warm-up matches of the Women’s T20 World Cup?

Star Network has reserved the rights to telecast warm-up matches of the world cup in India. So, the broadcast of the matches will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0 channels will broadcast the matches live.

You can watch the warm-up matches of the Women’s T20 World Cup live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch warm-up matches of the world cup for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of warm-up matches of the world cup. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1-year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1-year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-