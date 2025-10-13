Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: South Africa pull of dramatic escape against spirited Tigresses

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: South Africa pull of dramatic escape against spirited Tigresses

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 13, 2025, 22:34 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 23:33 IST
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: South Africa pull of dramatic escape against spirited Tigresses

South Africa pull of dramatic escape against spirited Tigresses Photograph: (ESPNcricinfo/X)

Story highlights

With this defeat, Bangladesh slipped to sixth place in the points table, while South Africa sealed their place at third spot with their third win in the tournament.

South Africa strengthened their place at the third place of the points table with a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on Monday (Oct 13) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Nadine de Klerk’s quick 37 at the end helped her team to defeat Bangladesh. After winning the toss, Bangladesh elected to bat first and scored 233 runs. Shorna Akter (51*), while Sharmin Akhter also made 50 before being run out by Sinalo Jafta. Openers Fargana Hoque (30) and Rubya Haider (25) were the other contributors. For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the bowler with figures of 2/44, while Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk took one wicket apiece.

South Africa marches on

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Scaling down the target on a pitch that didn't much offer to the batters, South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp (56) and Chloe Tryon (62) hit brilliant half-centuries to lead their team to victory. Laura Wolvaardt (31) and Nadine de Klerk (37*) also made key contributions. For Bangladesh, Nahida Akter (2/44) picked up two important wickets, while Ritu Moni (1/29) and Rabeya Khan (1/48) also took one wicket each.

For her match-winning performance, South Africa's Chloe Tryon, who made 62 runs and also took a wicket, was given the Player of the Match award for her stellar performance.

With this defeat, Bangladesh slipped to sixth place in the points table, while South Africa sealed their place at third spot with their third win in the tournament. South Africa will now look to carry this momentum into their next ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches.

Trending Stories

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

TeamMWLNRNRRPoints
Australia Women43011.3537
England Women33001.8646
South Africa Women4310- 0.6186
India Women4220Player0.6824
New Zealand Women3120-0.2452
Bangladesh Women4130-0.2632
Sri Lanka Women3021-1.5261
Pakistan Women3030-1.8870

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling—whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. With an eye for detail and a kn...Read More

Trending Topics