/ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: South Africa pull of dramatic escape against spirited Tigresses

South Africa strengthened their place at the third place of the points table with a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on Monday (Oct 13) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Nadine de Klerk’s quick 37 at the end helped her team to defeat Bangladesh. After winning the toss, Bangladesh elected to bat first and scored 233 runs. Shorna Akter (51*), while Sharmin Akhter also made 50 before being run out by Sinalo Jafta. Openers Fargana Hoque (30) and Rubya Haider (25) were the other contributors. For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the bowler with figures of 2/44, while Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk took one wicket apiece.

South Africa marches on

Scaling down the target on a pitch that didn't much offer to the batters, South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp (56) and Chloe Tryon (62) hit brilliant half-centuries to lead their team to victory. Laura Wolvaardt (31) and Nadine de Klerk (37*) also made key contributions. For Bangladesh, Nahida Akter (2/44) picked up two important wickets, while Ritu Moni (1/29) and Rabeya Khan (1/48) also took one wicket each.

For her match-winning performance, South Africa's Chloe Tryon, who made 62 runs and also took a wicket, was given the Player of the Match award for her stellar performance.

With this defeat, Bangladesh slipped to sixth place in the points table, while South Africa sealed their place at third spot with their third win in the tournament. South Africa will now look to carry this momentum into their next ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025