/ICC weighs major rule change on red to pink ball switch in Tests: Reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly exploring a significant change to traditional Test cricket rules that could allow teams to switch from the red ball to the pink ball during weather-interrupted matches. The proposed move would make it possible for play to continue under floodlights, provided both sides agree to the change.

As reported by Cricbuzz, the proposal was discussed during Thursday’s virtual meeting of the ICC Chief Executives Committee, attended by ICC Cricket Committee chairman Sourav Ganguly. Although the idea is still in the discussion phase, several practical aspects remain unresolved, particularly how and when the ball change would be implemented during an ongoing match.

The weather disruptions have long been a challenge in Test cricket, a format heavily dependent on natural light and dry conditions.

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For example, in several parts of India, daylight begins fading as early as 4 pm during certain months, often forcing matches to end 30 to 60 minutes before the scheduled close of play. This not only reduces the number of overs bowled but can also influence match outcomes and lower spectator interest.

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To address such issues, the pink-ball format was introduced for day-night Tests, enabling games to continue under floodlights in the same way as ODI and T20 matches played with the white ball.

Initially promoted as a way to attract modern working audiences with more viewer-friendly timings, the popularity of day-night Tests has declined somewhat in recent years.

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How the red ball differs from the pink ball

The main difference between red and pink Test balls lies in how they are manufactured to suit different playing conditions, which affects their behavior on the pitch. Red balls are coated with wax, helping them generate conventional swing early in an innings and later developing roughness that assists reverse swing as the game progresses, however, they can become harder to see under floodlights.