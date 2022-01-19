ICC U-19 WC: India hit by Covid crisis as skipper Yash Dhull and five others test positive, miss Ireland tie

PTI
Tarouba, Trinidad Published: Jan 19, 2022, 09:31 PM(IST)

India skipper Yash Dhull, 5 others test positive for COVID, miss U19-WC game against Ireland Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Apart from Dhull and Rasheed, batter Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav were also found infected with the virus, because of which India barely managed to field an XI against Ireland.

India Under-19 skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Sheikh Rasheed and four of their teammates have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them out of the Group B World Cup game against Ireland here on Wednesday.

Apart from Dhull and Rasheed, batter Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav were also found infected with the virus, because of which India barely managed to field an XI against Ireland.

"Three Indian players had tested positive yesterday and were already isolated. In the morning before match our captain and vice captain also tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test which is not conclusive," a BCCI official told PTI.

Read Also | India vs SA: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting to achieve elite feat during 1st ODI 

"So they, as precautionary measure, were pulled out. The players included skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaikh Rasheed. We only had 11 available players and six isolated," the official added.

While skipper Dhull and Rasheed featured in the opening game against South Africa, Aardhya was not part of that game.
Nishant Sindhu led the team in the absence of Dhull.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Jan 19, 2022 | 1st ODI
India in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2021/22
SA
(50.0 ov) 296/4
VS
IND
265/8 (50.0 ov)
South Africa beat India by 31 runs
Full Scorecard →
Jan 18, 2022 | 2nd ODI
Zimbabwe in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2022
SL
(50.0 ov) 280/9
VS
ZIM
302/8 (50.0 ov)
Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App