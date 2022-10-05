ICC T20I rankings: Suryakumar narrows gap with top-ranked Md Rizwan after India-SA series

Suryakumar Yadav continues to make heads turn with his sensational run in T20Is for Team India. Finishing the just-concluded India-SA T20Is, at home, with 119 runs -- including two half-centuries -- Surya moved closer to the top-spot, still occupied by Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan.

Following the India-SA series, which Rohit Sharma & Co. won 2-1, Surya's performance have brought him to within 16 rating points of Rizwan in the latest T20I batter rankings, released by the ICC revealed on October 5 (Wednesday). Thus, the two top batters will fight it out for the numero uno position in the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Rizwan, on the other hand, was last seen in action during the Pakistan-England T20Is, held in the former's backyard. In a series won by Moeen Ali-led England, the keeper-batter returned with 316 runs -- top run scorer of the series -- with four half-centuries from six outings (he was rested for the penultimate encounter in Lahore).

India opener and vice-captain KL Rahul also moved up the ladder, by seven spots, to 14th in the updated list on the back of his 108 runs versus SA. Among others, South Africa trio Quinton de Kock (up eight spots to 12th), Rilee Rossouw (20th position) and David Miller (moving up by 10 spots to 29th) were some other batters to have gone up in the list.

England's Dawid Malan moved up a rank to take the fifth spot whereas Ben Duckett now holds the 24th position, following the Pakistan series.

Josh Hazlewood continues to lead among the bowlers

After Hazlewood, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa and Tabriaz Shamsi make the top five whereas Kagiso Rabada broke into the top ten, taking the 10th position after an impressive series versus the Men in Bliue, where he accounted for four scalps.

Meanwhile, England seamer Reece Topley climbed nine spots to 14th overall whereas veteran Indian Ravichandran Ashwin moved 28 slots to take the 20th place.

Among the top-ten all-rounders, there were hardly many changes with Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi retaining the top spot, despite his poor form, whereas India's Hardik Pandya fell a spot below to occupy the fifth position after missing the SA series.