ICC Rankings: Pat Cummins-led Australia dethrone India to become the No.1 ranked Test side
ICC Test Rankings: Pat Cummins-led Australia have dethroned India to become the new No.1 ranked side in the purest format of the game.
After the latest update in ICC Rankings, Pat Cummins-led Australia have now become the new No. 1 ranked side in Tests. The current World Test champions have dethroned India from the top spot following their series win over Pakistan in the ongoing three-match series at home. Cummins & Co. are on the verge of inflicting a series whitewash over the Asian giants.
India, under Rohit Sharma, ended the two-match Test series versus hosts South Africa at a 1-1 stalemate with an impressive seven-wicket win at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday (Jan 4). However, Australia have dethroned them from the numero uno position following a streak of favourable results. Australia won the WTC 2023 final in June and followed it up with a 2-2 scoreline over arch-rivals England in Ashes 2023, in the United Kingdom.
Updated ICC Test Rankings:
1. Australia, Rating: 118
2. India, Rating: 117
3. England, Rating: 115
4. South Africa, Rating: 106
5. New Zealand, Rating: 95
6. Pakistan, Rating: 92
At present, Australia enjoy an unassailable 2-0 lead over Pakistan in the home Test series. At stumps on Day Three of the SCG Test, i.e. the final match of the series, the hosts have the edge with Pakistan leading only by 82 runs with three wickets in hand. Thus, they look set to make it 3-0 over Shan Masood & Co.
Both India and Australia had 118 rating points but the latter's dominance over Pakistan helped them edge past Rohit Sharma & Co. India, on the other hand, will hope to reclaim the spot in their forthcoming five Tests versus England, at home. The series kicks off in Hyderabad on Jan 25.