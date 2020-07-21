ICC Rankings: Ben Stokes dethrones Jason Holder to become No. 1 Test all-rounder

Ben Stokes on Tuesday dethroned the West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the number one ranked all-rounder in the ICC Test Player Rankings following England’s significant win against the Windies in Manchester.

Stokes now becomes the first England player atop the Test all-rounders list since Andrew Flintoff in Many 2006 while also reaching career-best third position among batsmen.

The English all-rounder trailed Holder by 54 rating points while heading into the second Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester but now enjoys a comfortable lead of 38 points after his breathtaking performances of 176 and 78 along with a match haul of three wickets that helped England seal a 113-run win and level the three-match Test series 1-1.

Holder's reign ends

Stokes put an end to Holder’s 18-month reign at the top as he became the first from England at the summit since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006. His tall of 497 rating points is the highest by any Test all-rounder since Jacques Kallis aggregated 517 in April 2008.

In the batsmen’s list, Stokes is joint-third with Australian batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and only behind Steve Smith and Virat Kohli. Kane Williamson and Babar Azam are behind of Stokes in the list. Joe Root is ninth whereas English opener Dom Sibley jumped 29 spots to a career-best 35th rank.

Whereas Stuart Broad returned to top 10 in the bowlers’ list after claiming six wickets in the match as he became the England’s top-ranked bowler. James Anderson is now 11th in the list after being rested for the second Test.

For the West Indies, Shamarh Brooks has moved up 27 places to a career-best 45th position after scores of 68 and 62. He is now just four slots behind Holder, who remains the top-ranked West Indies batsman in 41st position despite slipping four places. Holder has also dropped a slot among bowlers to take third place, behind Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner. Roston Chase has gained two places in the bowlers’ list after a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

