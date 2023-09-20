ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill closes gap with No. 1 ranked Babar Azam ahead of Australia series

Indian opener Shubman Gill has moved closer to the No. 1 spot in ICC ODI Rankings for batters after the latest update on Wednesday (September 20). Gill remains 41 points behind Babar after his splendid run in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 edition, where he was the top run-getter with 302 runs in six games with a best of 121. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Babar started the continental tournament with a magnificent 151 but only managed 207 runs overall in five outings. There are two more Indians in the top ten with captain Rohit Sharma (tenth) and Virat Kohli (eighth).

LATEST ICC RANKINGS FOR BATTERS

1 Babar Azam

2 Shubman Gill

3 Rassie van der Dussen

4 Imam-ul-Haq

5 Harry Tector

6 David Warner

7 Quinton de Kock

8 Virat Kohli

9 Heinrich Klaasen

10 Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj -- who shined with a career-best 6 for 21 in the Asia Cup final and led India to a thumping ten-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 17) in Colombo -- has taken the numero uno position in the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers. He is followed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult (New Zealand) and Afghanistan's spin duo Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan, respectively.

Talking about Gill, he is having a dream run especially in the ODI format in 2023. He slammed his five hundred during India's Super Four game versus Bangladesh in the Asia Cup and already has over 1,000 runs in the format in the calendar year. He will look to add more to his tally in the upcoming India-Australia three ODIs at home, which kicks off on September 22 (Friday) in Mohali.

For First two ODIs vs Australia: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For third and final ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

The series will be followed by the CWC 2023 edition, where hosts India begin their campaign versus Australia on October 08 in Chennai. The tournament opener will take place between defending champions England and New Zealand on October 05 in Ahmedabad.

