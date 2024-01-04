ICC makes major rule change to avoid loopholes, to no longer review caught behind while checking stumping

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has amended its rule books in the New Year as it made a key change to avoid the exploitation of loopholes. According to the amendment, the TV umpire will no longer check for caught behind when he is checking for stumping. Earlier, the loophole allowed the fielding side to review the incident without the use of a Decision Review System (DRS) and hence the ICC has now tightened its grip on such incidents. The rule change will mean, that teams will have to use DRS to challenge for the caught behind and can no longer use the fake appeal to review the on-field umpire’s call.

ICC to avoid loopholes

"The change confines a stumping review to only check for stumped, therefore preventing the fielding team a free review for other modes of dismissal (i.e, caught behind) without choosing a player review," read ICC's new amendment.

In 2023, Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey was seen making use of the loopholes which allowed him to challenge the caught behind call without the use of DRS. He would appeal for stumping which forced the leg umpire to go through protocols directed for such incidents. According to the previous protocols, umpires were entitled to check for those caught behind even if the appeal was for stumping. However, this won’t be the case anymore and teams will have to use DRS to challenge such calls. The umpires will be provided only camera frames essential for stumping reviews.

The new rules have come into effect from 12 December 2023 and if a team wants to review a caught behind appeal they will have to use the DRS.