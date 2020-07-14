ICC likely to discuss fate of T20 World Cup 2020 in next board meeting

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to discuss the fate of the T20 World Cup 2020, scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November, in its next Board meeting. However, the date for the next ICC Board meeting is yet to be decided.

There are major chances that the ICC Board meeting takes place over the next week or so but there is no confirmed date for the same.

"As of now no date is decided, but it will be there over the next one week or so but date not confirmed," ICC sources told ANI.

When asked about the agenda such as announcement on the postponement of T20 World Cup and ICC elections, the source added that no details have been issues but chances are likely that T20 World Cup will be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier in the month, ICC chairman Shashank Manohar had stepped down after two, two-year tenures.

"As of now no details have been issued"

The T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 19 but is likely to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the postponement of the T20 World Cup will open a window for the much-talked-about Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with the BCCI keen on conducting the cash-rich tournament be it in India or overseas. The UAE and Sri Lanka have already come forward in a bid to host the IPL 2020 and it will be interesting to see which option the BCCI picks.

