Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 16:34 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 16:34 IST
ICC announces schedule for first Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy in Bangkok from November 20. Check schedule here

For representational purpose only Photograph: (Wikipedia)

Story highlights

ICC releases schedule for the first Women’s Emerging Nations T20I in Bangkok, featuring eight associate teams in a round-robin event starting from Nov 20–30

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday (November 15) announced the full schedule for the first-ever ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy T20I, set to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 20 to 30. The event represents another major step in the ICC’s long-term plan to grow women’s cricket and widen global participation.

The competition will feature the eight highest-performing Associate Member sides—five of which currently hold ODI status—along with three teams ranked highest in the ICC Women’s T20I standings as of May 1, 2025. Thailand, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, the UAE, Scotland, Namibia, Tanzania, and Uganda will contest the tournament across two Bangkok venues: the Terdthai Cricket Ground and the Asian Institute of Technology.

All eight teams will meet once in a round-robin format, culminating in the title match on November 30. Host nation Thailand enters as the strongest-ranked team (11th globally) and carries a nine-match winning streak, though their batting will be challenged by the diverse opposition.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta highlighted the broader mission behind the event, stating that expanding cricket’s reach and elevating the women’s game remain central goals. He noted that giving emerging nations more top-level playing opportunities accelerates player development, strengthens global competitiveness, and boosts the sport’s visibility—encouraging more girls and women to participate in cricket worldwide.

See the schedule below

November 20: Thailand v Netherlands, Papua New Guinea v United Arab Emirates, Scotland v Uganda, Namibia v Tanzania

November 21: Thailand v Papua New Guinea, Netherlands v United Arab Emirates, Uganda v Namibia, Scotland v Tanzania

November 23: Uganda v Papua New Guinea, Tanzania v Netherlands, United Arab Emirates v Scotland, Thailand v Namibia

November 25: Thailand v Tanzania, United Arab Emirates v Uganda, Papua New Guinea v Netherlands, Namibia v Scotland

November 26: Tanzania v United Arab Emirates, Thailand v Uganda, Netherlands v Namibia, Papua New Guinea v Scotland

November 28: Thailand v United Arab Emirates, Uganda v Tanzania, Scotland v Netherlands, Namibia v Papua New Guinea

November 30: Netherlands v Uganda, UAE v Namibia, Tanzania v Papua New Guinea, Thailand v Scotland

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...

