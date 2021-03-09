'I will take vaccine and then start flying', Sourav Ganguly to attend India vs England T20 series

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has revealed that he is planning to get a COVID-19 vaccine soon in order to start attending cricket matches and watch the Indian team play in action live against England.

The former Indian skipper has had some serious health scares in recent months and has undergone angioplasty twice after complaining of chest pain. With COVID-19 still active in the country, it's combination with a heart condition could be risky.

"Fit, absolutely fine, I am back to work for a while now. It was a small blemish. I really don't see it as a scare, as you grow older, adjustments tend to happen. I am very lucky that it was a very small one, it could have been bigger. But they say, you need to address immediately whatever happens. That was the best part of it. Fit and fine, that's the best part of it," Ganguly said.

"I will travel and go for the T20Is. I will go to Ahmedabad for either the 2nd or the 3rd T20I.

After spending a few days in the hospital, Ganguly was barred from travelling, however, the Indian cricket board president is now feeling fit to be on the road once again.

"I could not travel then because I was just two weeks out of the hospital. I was not allowed to take a place. Now it's fine, everything is healthy, I will take the vaccine and then start flying. I am back at work and absolutely fit, to be honest. Absolutely spick and span, medical science is so good these days," Ganguly revealed.

After winning the Test series 3-1, Virat and Co. will lock horns with England for a 5-match T20 series set to kick off on March 12.