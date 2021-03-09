Sourav Ganguly hails Rishabh Pant as 'game-changer' like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels that Rishabh Pant possesses traits similar to Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, and MS Dhoni and hailed him as the "game-changer".

Ganguly, who was a part of the Delhi Capitals' coaching staff in 2019, has worked closely with the young southpaw. Former Indian skipper explained how Pant's batting skills are on an upward curve since the Tour to Australia.

"I have seen Pant very closely and I believe in match-winners. When they get going on their day, they single-handedly can win matches. Rishabh Pant is such a player," Ganguly told India Today. "I have also said this in the past, had he stayed at the crease for 5 or 6 overs, India could have won the Sydney Test. He is a game-changer. I like match-winners. In my time, we had Sehwag, Yuvraj, Dhoni."

Rishabh Pant had a tough 2020 as he was dropped from the limited-overs format and was substituted for Wriddhiman Saha in the Indian Test squad due to a string of poor performances on the ground. However, after a disappointing loss against Australia in Adelaide after Virat and Co. were bowled out for record low 36, Pant was played in the XI for the Boxing Day Test match where the young wicketkeeper left his mark.

During the third Test at the SCG, Pant almost won the game for India after producing a solid knock of 97 runs while chasing a mammoth total of 407 runs.

And the young wicketkeeper's 89 runs in the fourth Test at Gabba helped India breach the Australian fortress as Rahane and Co. sealed the series.

Pant's sublime form continued during the England Test as he scored 91 runs in the first match even though Team India lost. However, Pant's best knock came in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the southpaw smashed a ton and helped India take a significant lead despite a poor start.

"Look at the way he played against England. India were 146 for 6 (4th Test in Ahmedabad). The match could have gone anyway. He turned it around with his knock. Look at his game sense. The second new ball came in. His counterattack against Anderson was brilliant," Ganguly added.