'I was not able to...': MS Dhoni talks about his performance against Sunrisers

After facing a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings have now lost three matches in a row now and sit at the bottom of the table. According to skipper MS Dhoni, the team needs to "get a lot of things right" if they want to get back to winning ways in the IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad came from behind to defeat the Chennai-based franchise. Despite being down to 69/4, Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma's 77-run partnership powered SRH to 164-5 in their 20 overs. During this partnership, CSK players dropped a few catches that could have changed the course of the game in their favor.

After facing a third consecutive loss, Skipper MS Dhoni said: "We need to get a lot of things right. We need to take our catches not bowl no-balls. Those are the controllable and may be we are getting too relaxed. We have been a bit too relaxed at times."

"Nobody wants to drop catches but at the same at this level, we need to draw a line and take these catches especially when the team hasn't been doing that outstandingly well. It is very important to be at your best. There are plenty of positives in this game but we will try to come back strong," he added.

During Chennai's batting, Dhoni promoted himself in the batting order after losing quick wickets. His partnership with Jadeja brought CSK back in the game. However, after Jadeja's dismissal, Dhoni failed to hit some boundaries and did not look comfortable while batting out there. CSK eventually lost the match by 7 runs to SRH.

While talking about his batting, he said: "I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries. Was trying to hit it too hard. Looking at outfield it was subconsciously coming to us to hit the ball hard. Tried to get as much as time as possible. Long time back once we lost three in a row."

Chennai Super Kings will next face KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab on October 4 in Dubai.