I want to keep on enhancing my performance with each passing competition and year, says Neeraj Chopra

The Diamond league is set to tee-off in Doha on the 5th May 2023, with the best track and field athletes making their way to Qatar to compete in the international competition. Ahead of the League, Tokyo 2020 Gold Medalist, Neeraj Chopra is getting set to compete in the competition after winning the 2022 Diamond League final that was held in Zurich.

Before traveling to Doha to compete in the Diamond League, which will be the first competitive tournament of 2023, Neeraj Chopra talked about how he is preparing to compete against the best in Doha. He said, “My preparations are going well. We were in South Africa recently where we were focusing on concentrating on strength and conditioning. Now we are in Turkey at the Gloria Sports Arena to improve my technical skill so that I am in peak condition to compete in the Diamond League in Doha."

"This year we have a hectic competitive schedule with the Asian games in October later this year, so I want to improve technically as much as I can before we start competing this year. Along with the coaches and physios we are planning my training schedule very precisely so that I can improve while giving myself enough time to recover also because I want to compete in as many competitions this year as possible and avoid any kind of injuries.”

He further added, “I am always looking to improve so that is my main focus this year also, I want to keep on enhancing my performance with each passing competition and year.”

He went on to talk about the dynamic he shares with Coach Klaus Bartonietz, who has been guiding Neeraj since 2019 and has been by his side through various successes he has had over the last 4 years. Neeraj said, “Coach Klaus is wonderful, we share a great dynamic. He understands the mindset of an athlete really well, due to which he does not pile on unnecessary pressure on me at any point. He always makes sure that I am not frustrated and helps me manage tough situations in training really well. So, we are focused on improving as much as we can ahead of the Diamond League in Doha.”

Neeraj, who won the Silver medal at the World Championships in 2022 that were held in Eugene, talked about how motivated he is to compete against the best athletes in the world at the Diamond League in Doha. The Haryana native said, “It feels great to go up against the best athletes from across the globe, it gives me a chance to test myself out against elite competitors which is always a great motivator for me. I did not participate in the previous Diamond League that was held in Doha, because I felt I had not got a chance to train enough, but this time we started our preparations on time and now I feel primed to compete in the league in Doha this year. So hopefully, we will come away with the desired result.”