'I used to go to my room and cry' - Rishabh Pant makes heartfelt confession on MS Dhoni comparisons

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently opened up on the time when he was being compared with legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. Just when Pant was in his early days in international cricket, he was constantly compared with Dhoni. While comparisons with Dhoni started as soon as Pant came into the highest level, he was massively trolled for any on-field mistake especially when Dhoni was away from the game due to a sabbatical following the 2019 ODI World Cup. Many used to call for Dhoni's comeback, judging Pant's skills on any mistake.

Pant, who survived a horrific car crash in late 2022, spoke at length on his comparisons with Dhoni and said in an interview with Star Sports, “First of all, I didn't understand why questions were raised. I had just made it to the team, and people were talking about being a replacement. Why were people raising such questions at a youngster? Why are you comparing? There shouldn't be any comparison at all. Some have played five matches and the others have played 500."

"It's been such a long journey, so many ups and downs, so the comparison is not fair. I used to really feel very bad. I used to go back to my room and cry at 20-21 years of age. Under stress, I couldn't breathe. So much pressure and I didn't know what to do. I missed a stumping in Mohali (during the India-Australia ODIs in early 2019), and the crowd started to chant ‘Dhoni Dhoni’,” he further added.

Pant described his relationship with Dhoni as well. Despite the constant comparisons, Pant-Dhoni's bond has only grown stronger. "I always find it difficult to explain my relationship with MS. Dhoni. There are some with whom you can talk freely. I discuss everything with MSD. I have learned so much from him. I discuss things with him that I wouldn't discuss with anybody else. That's the kind of relationship with him," he added.