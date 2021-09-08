'I told you before itself' - CSK's Chinna Thala Suresh Raina recalls when he got scolded by MS Dhoni during IPL

MS Dhoni remains one of the coolest and calm characters on the field. The 39-year-old has won several matches for Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the IPL, courtesy his calm and composed nature -- which also rubbed onto his teammates in Team India and continues to have its effect on CSK players.

Over the years, Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been a deadly duo, both on and off the field. In fact, Raina even retired shortly after Dhoni called it quits from international cricket on August 15, 2020. The two have won several games together and share a good relationship off the 22-yard cricket strip as well.

Nonetheless, Raina recently recalled the time when Dhoni scolded him on the field. As per Raina, he has been at the receiving end of Dhoni's anger several times. In a interview with RJ Raunak No-Po, Raina said, “Bohot baar hua hoga. Kabhi match khele honge. Catch chuta tha kabhi. Usne bola ki focus rakh, aa sakta hai catch slip mein. Maine pehle hi bola tha saale aane wala hai. Toh hota hai kabhi na kabhi ek keeper jab aapko ek position deta hai, usi ball pe usne socha, usi ball pe aaya (This has happened several times. At times, during a match. When a catch is dropped. Especially when he had already said to be aware that a catch might come my way. If I'm not focussed, he would say 'I had told you before itself'.)

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni or Sourav Ganguly? Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag picks better captain among the famed duo

Raina further also mentioned something Dhoni says the most while motivating his team on the field. "Unka sabse badia dialogue hai ki jab tak khatam nahi ho match, jab tak khatam nahi ho (The match is not over until is it actually finished). So, you have to stay there. Aur aapko poora vishwas se khelna hai, poora koshish karna hai ki jab tak match khatam nahi ho jab tak khatam nahi ho (Play with self-belief and put in all the efforts to finish the game),” he added.

Both Raina and Dhoni will be vital cog for CSK if they have to win their fourth title in IPL 2021's second and final leg. It commences from September 19 with CSK taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai. At present, the Yellow Army is at the second spot in the points table and will aim to go the distance.