'I started dating Shakira and our relationship changed': Gerard Pique on Pep Guardiola

Gerard Pique talked about his relationship with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola. He revealed that his ties with the Spaniard changed when he started dating Colombian singer Shakira.

The star defender returned to Barcelona from Manchester United in 2008 and went on to win three LaLiga titles and had two Champions League cups in the next four years under Guardiola.

But Pique's ties with Guardiola had taken a hit in his (Pep Guardiola) last year as Barca coach.

"We reached a moment of tension with him, not just me but the dressing room in general," Pique told La Sotana on Monday.

"The rivalry with Jose Mourinho [at Real Madrid] wore us down a lot. Pep wanted absolute control over everything that was happening.

"I started dating Shakira and our relationship changed. Now, the relationship is perfect. But there was a lot of pressure on me then. I felt like I had to do everything in training perfectly.

"If there was a moment I thought about leaving Barca, it was that [2011-12] season. I struggled in that last season with Guardiola."