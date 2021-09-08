'I will retire at Barcelona': Gerard Pique drops a major hint on his future

Gerard Pique has dropped a major hint that the 2021-2022 season could be his final season, as the star defender wants to retire as a Barcelona player.

In a conversation with La Sotana, Pique confirmed that he will retire at Barcelona and also dropped a hint that this season could be last donning the Blaugrana jersey.

"I will retire at Barca."

"This could be the last season, yes. I go year after year, so I cannot guarantee that I will be there next season. The day I feel that I can’t help Barca anymore, I will retire."

Pique, who returned to Camp Nou in 2008, has made 568 appearances for Barcelona. Several Barcelona fans also look at Gerard Pique as the club's future president.

But, he was asked if Bartomeu's tenure as the club's president was the worst. He replied: "I don’t know if he was the worst, but for me, during my time, he’s on the list for sure.

"We all make mistakes, but in his time Barca weren’t where they should be."

The Catalan giants have witnessed two high profile departures (Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezemann) but the club has found new stars like Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati to carry on the club's glory.