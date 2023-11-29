'I missed it,' says Tiger Woods on his comeback to professional golf at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods is making a comeback to professional golf after recovering from ankle surgery at Hero World Challenge which is scheduled to be played from November 30 to December 3 at the Albany Golf Club. Woods last played at Masters in August earlier this year but withdrew after the second round.

Speaking to WION's Digvijay Singh Deo ahead of the tournament, Woods acknowledged that he missed it (professional golf) but that he was able to be a part of both his kids' life during the time off.

"Being at home has allowed me to be a part of both my kids' life. As a competitive player I want to come and compete and play," he said.

Woods had said that in 2021 it was clear that he won't playing in as many tournament and that he has to get his ankle fixed. The golfer finally got the surgery done in April earlier this year which he had suffered in a car wreck in 2021.

"As I explained in 2021 that eventually I won't be playing in as many events and that I would have to get this ankle fused or replaced either way. I kind of pushed the limits too fast on it (ankle) but had a very successful fusion (ankle)," said Woods. The golfer, while talking about the hard part, said: "The hard part was not the surgery, but it was the boringness post it doing nothing. But, here comes the bright part that I get to experience this (playing) again and being able to come out here and compete again. I missed it!"

Answering to the question about the condition of professional golf currently compared to last year, Woods agreed that game is in better place.

"Now that players are in control of the board (PGA) and we have our direct involvement to get any kind of deal going forward. This is our tour and we are going to run it that way."