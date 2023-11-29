Virat Kohli takes break from white-ball cricket, to skip ODIs and T20Is on India tour of South Africa

Virat Kohli has decided to not be a part of India tour of South Africa's white-ball leg. India will be visiting South Africa from December 10 for an all-format tour that comprises three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. Kohli has informed the BCCI that he'll be available for the red-ball cricket in South Africa which starts December 26.

The developments were reported by the Indian Express which also said that batter will get back to the BCCI when he wants to play white-ball cricket.

“He (Kohli) has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa,” a source said reported the Indian Express.

Kohli was the best batter at the recently-concluded ODI World Cup 2023 where India finished the runners-up. Kohli scored 765 runs in 11 innings - the most in any edition. He scored those runs at an average of 95.62 with the help of three hundreds and six fifties. His nine fifty-plus scores were also the best by a batter in one edition of the ODI World Cup.

Kohli, with the hundred against New Zealand in the semi-final, also became the first player in the history to score 50 ODI hundreds. He went past Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 49 ODI tons to create the history.