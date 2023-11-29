BCCI offers contract extension to head coach Rahul Dravid, says report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered an extension to men's head coach Rahul Dravid. The tenure of the extension remains open-ended as of now. Dravid's term came to an end after the recently-concluded ODI World Cup 2023 where India finished the runners-up.

The development, which were reported by ESPNCricinfo, also suggest that there's no confirmation on whether Dravid has accepted the extension or not. One of the reasons for which the extension has been offered is to ensure the continuity of the structure put in place by Dravid over the last two years. Dravid had joined as the coach after India's exit in 2021 T20 World Cup.

Under Dravid's coaching, India reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup last year apart from going on an unbeaten run of 10 wins in the ODI World Cup before the loss in the final against Australia. India also reached their second consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final where they lost to Australia in June earlier this year. They currently are the number one side across formats.

Talking about his potential extension during the ODI World Cup, he had said: "I haven't thought about it. I have no time to think about this, and no time to reflect on this. I will when I get the time to do that. But at this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign. It was focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven't given any other thought to what happens in the future."

If chosen to accept the extension, Dravid's first assignment will be India's tour of South Africa. The tour starts with six white-ball games - three T20Is and three ODIs each - from December 10 before two Tests in Centurion (from December 26) and Cape Town (from January 3).