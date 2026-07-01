/'I keep my personal goals behind the team goal', says Nitish Rana

Indian cricketer Nitish Rana believes that success begins with putting the team ahead of individual achievements. Speaking during an interaction at the auction of the Season 3 of the Delhi Premier League, the experienced batter shared his thoughts on captaincy, the evolution of his batting, leadership, and the next generation of Delhi cricket talent. Reflecting on his batting, Rana said maturity has come with experience rather than technical changes. According to him, understanding match situations is the biggest difference between an experienced player and a young cricketer. While aggressive stroke play remains an important part of his game, he now focuses on reading the conditions and making better decisions based on the team's requirements.

Rana emphasised that personal milestones never take priority over team success. As a captain, he believes the responsibility is to keep the team's objectives above everything else. He expressed hope that his side will enjoy a successful season and continue playing competitive cricket while representing Delhi with pride.

Speaking about leadership, Rana highlighted the importance of providing players with confidence and security. He believes that when players feel trusted by their captain and management, they perform with greater freedom. Every player may have individual ambitions, whether earning an IPL contract, representing Delhi in domestic cricket, or progressing to higher levels, but the collective objective must always remain winning trophies.

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The experienced left-hander also spoke about building team culture. According to Rana, squads often include players with vastly different levels of experience, making it the captain's responsibility to create balance and unity. He added that identifying the best playing XI early in a tournament can significantly improve a team's chances of success.

Discussing Delhi cricket's emerging talent, Rana praised several young players for their promise and work ethic. He said consistent hard work and the right attitude are essential for converting potential into long-term success. He also appreciated the performances of young batters he has watched in recent seasons and believes Delhi cricket continues to produce exciting prospects for the future.