'I have not seen it...': Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni reflects on the World Cup final

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has revealed that he is yet to watch the repeat telecast of the FIFA World Cup final where his team emerged victorious.

In an interview with "El Partidazo", a Spanish radio channel, Scaloni added it was a 'pity' that the La Albiceleste could not finish the game in regulation time.

“I have not seen the final. I have it clear in my head, but I have not seen it again. Until today, I think it was a pity not to close the game in 90 minutes," said Scaloni.

The former Argentina player added that he did not want to rewatch the sensational save made by Emiliano Martinez either.

"I saw that, it's a flash, I saw it many times on TV. It is a heavy image. Maybe if I see it again, the ball will come in. It was a key play for us and it all ended there, which would have been very unfair."

In the second half of extra time, it was Martinez's heroic save that denied French forward Kuolo Mani to seal the match. The save proved crucial as Argentina went on to win the match by a 4-2 aggregate on penalties with Martinez yet again coming up trumps.

Scaloni and his tactical flexibility were one of the primary reasons why Argentina went all the way in the quadrennial tournament.

Scalnoi brought his big match player Ángel Di María in place of Leandro Parades in the final as the only change.

With Ousmane Dembele not tracking back and Aurelien Tchoumaeni expected to be loitering high up the pitch, Scaloni's plan was to overload the left side with Alexis Mac Allister and Di Maria teaming up.

The ploy worked like a charm as Di Maria, along with Messi remained one of the most influential players on the field for the men in blue-and-white stripes.

Prior to the final, Scaloni, unlike his rigid compatriots accessed that Enzo Fernandes was one of the players in form and did not shy away from giving him more responsibilities in the center of the pitch.

Scaloni also persisted with Alvarez and the youngster managed to repay the faith by scoring repeatedly in the knockouts.

(With inputs from agencies)