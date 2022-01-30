I have always worked hard in silence and will continue to do so: Hardik Pandya on his return from injury

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya said he has always rushed his preparations in the past, keeping the interest of the Indian team in his mind. However, this time around the all-rounder decided to take time off and work on recovering fully before playing for India again. Pandya was last seen in action for India during the T20 World Cup 2021 last year.

Pandya, who grew into one of the vital cogs of the Indian team soon after making his international debut in 2016, faced a huge setback in his career when he had to undergo back surgery in October 2019. He has since refrained from bowling regularly and has played majorly as a batter for the Indian team.

Pandya, who bowled only a handful of overs in the T20 World Cup 2021 due to his back issue, had decided to take time off and focus on his recovery after the conclusion of the showpiece event in the UAE last year. The all-rounder said he is working hard to make himself available for selection in the Indian team once again.

“I have always rushed myself with my preparation keeping the team’s interest in mind. But this time I wanted some time off to prepare myself physically and mentally. I also wanted to take some time off for my family. We have spent a lot of time in bio bubbles, though everyone has tried to make us feel comfortable, staying in a bio bubble is very tough”, said Pandya was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

The 28-year also cited bio-bubble fatigue as one of the reasons why he opted for the ongoing break. Hardik said he wanted to spend some time with his family as playing in bio-bubbles since 2020 has not been easy for the all-rounder. He missed the home series against New Zealand post the T20 World Cup and was also not part of the Indian squad for the South Africa tour.

“You spend a lot of time away from your family and that eventually takes a toll on you. I wanted time off to reflect on myself and understand which areas I need to work on and concentrate on improving those things. I am doing two sessions every day. I have always worked hard in silence and will continue to do so," said Hardik.

Pandya is also set to miss the upcoming limited-overs series between India and West Indies at home, and is unlikely to take part in the Sri Lanka series as well.