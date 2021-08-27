'I feel Team India must start rotating their players', says former Pakistan skipper

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Aug 27, 2021, 05:00 PM(IST)

Virat Kohli Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

However, India could not build on their confidence and had a disappointing outing as they were bowled out for 78 runs. Now, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said India must rotate their players in the ongoing series in England in order to avoid fatigue. 

Team India went ahead with the same playing XI in the third Test that brought them glory at Lord's. The Men in Blue decided to sit Ashwin out despite being aware of the nature of the Headingley surface.

However, India could not build on their confidence and had a disappointing outing as they were bowled out for 78 runs. Now, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said India must rotate their players in the ongoing series in England in order to avoid fatigue. 

“I feel Team India must start rotating their players,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

“Team India plays a lot of cricket and their schedule is completely cramped. When you play too much cricket, no matter how good or professional you are, as a human, sometimes the mind just doesn’t respond. When your focus level falls, your output is bound to decrease,” he said.

“You can imagine the amount of matches Team India cricketers are playing. Remember, recently, they had to send a second team to Sri Lanka because of excess engagement. There are no doubts over the quality and skills of Team India’s players. But I feel too much of cricket has got to them. They need to rotate two-three players and have the arsenal. Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur can come in. They can play another batsman as well,” Butt added.

By the end of Day 2, England took a mammoth lead of 345 runs after the hosts scored 423 runs at the loss of 8 wickets. Skipper Joe Root smashed 121 runs off 165 balls laced with 14 hits to the fence.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Aug 27, 2021 | 3rd Test - Day LIVE
Pataudi Trophy, 2021
ENG
432
(132.2 ov)
 VS
IND
78
(40.4 ov)
89/1
(37.4 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Aug 27, 2021 | 1st T20I LIVE
Zimbabwe in Ireland, 5 T20I Series, 2021
IRE
113/8
(19.4 ov)
 VS
ZIM
117/7
(20.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Aug 20, 2021 | 2nd Test
Pakistan in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2021
WI
(51.3 ov) 150
(83.2 ov) 219
VS
PAK
302/9 dec (110.0 ov)
176/6 dec (27.2 ov)
Pakistan beat West Indies by 109 runs
Full Scorecard →
Aug 22, 2021 | 3rd T20I
Sweden in Finland, 4 T20I Series, 2021
FIN
(20.0 ov) 141/7
VS
SWE
113/7 (14.0 ov)
Sweden beat Finland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
Full Scorecard →
Read in App