I feel like I’m a kid from kindergarten: World no.1 Iga Swiatek on feeling shy to say 'hi' to Serena Williams

World no.1 Iga Swiatek has revealed she has always struggled to talk to Serena Williams, who has been an inspiration to her since she was a child. The American legend had recently confirmed she will be retiring from tennis after the upcoming US Open 2022. Williams is currently on her final ATP tour and will be taking part in the upcoming Cincinnati Open.

Swiatek is also set to take part in Cincinnati Open and is eager to meet Williams. The world no.1 was recently asked about the American great amid her farewell tour and the Polish star went on to reveal she has had a hard time trying to catch up with Williams, purely because of her aura.

Swiatek said she just wants to say 'Hi' to Williams but always becomes nervous when she is in front of the 23-Grand Slam champion. The Polish world no.1 said she feels like a child from kindergarten in front of Williams.

“I have a hard time catching eye contact with Serena. And I just wanted to say ‘Hi’ a few times. But it’s tough because she always has so many people around her and I’m pretty shy,” Swiatek told reporters in the pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday.

“When I look at her, I suddenly kind of forget that I’m here as the World No. 1. I see Serena and it’s, ‘Wow, Serena!’ You know? And I feel like I’m a kid from kindergarten just looking at her. So it’s tough. I haven’t talked to her, but I’m just trying to say hi," she added.

Also Read: One of the greatest, sad that she is leaving: Rafael Nadal pays tribute to 'inspirational' Serena Williams

Swiatek is aware this can be her final chance to play against Williams and doesn't want to lose out on an opportunity to lock horns with one of the greatest of all time. The Polish star said she wants to experience what it would be like to face Williams from the other side of the court.

“It would be the last chance to play her. I’d love to, if only to see how it is to face her on the other side of the net,” said Swiatek.

Also Read: Will not play more than what I believe works well for my body: Nadal opens up on his abdominal injury

Williams will open her campaign against British teenage sensation Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Open on August 17. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will be looking to find her groove ahead of the US Open where she will be gunning for a record 24th Grand Slam singles crown.