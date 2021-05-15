'I don't think any league can compete with the IPL': Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz

Indian Premier League is counted amongst the most elite T20 leagues in the world of cricket for over a decade. It provides a platform where stars across the world come together and form the dream team. It also plays a vital role in giving India and world cricket their next big talents for the last 14 seasons.

ALSO READ: 'Things happen': Shahid Afridi recalls 2007 T20 WC controversy after Akhtar hit Asif with bat

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz said that no other league can compete with the Indian Premier League. Riaz, who has featured in several T20 leagues like Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League, feels that IPL is on a different level.

"IPL is a league where all the top international players come and play. You can't compare IPL with PSL, I believe IPL is at a different level. Their commitments, the way they run things, communicate things, the way they draft the players, all that is totally different. I don't think any league can compete with the IPL," Wahab told Cricket Pakistan.

However, Riaz also felt that PSL is way ahead of IPL when it comes to bowlers and said: "But if there is any league that stands behind it, it has to be the PSL. The league in Pakistan has proved it. The standards of bowling are quite high."

"The kind of bowlers you get in the PSL is not found in other leagues, not even the IPL. This is why PSL doesn't have many high-scoring games. The bowling attacks in PSL are the best in the world."