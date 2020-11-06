I don't crumble under pressure, says Man United's Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he is still the right man to turn around the club’s fortunes and retains the backing of the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

United have suffered three defeats in their opening six Premier League games and another loss against Everton on Saturday would see them heading into the international break sitting just above the relegation zone.

A 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday brought Solskjaer’s position under intense scrutiny, with British media reports linking former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino with the manager’s job at United.

Solskjaer refused to comment on his future at the club but came out fighting in a news conference on Friday.

“If I don’t trust my beliefs and values, my staff’s qualities and the quality of my players, who else should?” the Norwegian said.

“I don’t look at one or two results and fall like a house of cards.

“It’s not long ago that we were the best thing since sliced bread when we beat RB Leipzig and Paris St Germain. There’s ups and downs in football and that’s just the way it has to be.”

“I’ve always had a very good, open and honest and positive dialogue with the club. They’ve shown strong leadership, I’ve had good dialogue continually since I came in.”

Solskjaer said his players have learned to cope with the pressure of representing the “biggest club in the world”.

“From what I’ve seen from the boys, they’ve been very focused since we’ve come back (from Istanbul) and are ready to give a response,” he added.

French forward Anthony Martial is available again for the match at Goodison Park following his domestic suspension, while Brazil full back Alex Telles has returned to training after his enforced layoff due to a positive COVID-19 test.