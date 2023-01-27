'I could have been dead': UFC star Conor McGregor hit by car while cycling

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight double-champion Conor McGregor was hit by a car while cycling. Taking to Instagram, McGregor shared a photograph of his damaged bike and wrote, "Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn't see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank You God, it wasn't my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life."

In the same post, McGregor put out two videos following the crash. In the first video, the driver of the car repeatedly apologised for the crash to which McGregor replied, "All good mate, don't worry about it. That's nasty. I could have been dead there."

In the second video, the 34-year-old Irish mixed martial artist was given a lift by the driver. "We've got the bike in the back, it wasn't our time, God bless," McGregor said.

Conor McGregor, who has not competed in the UFC since 2021 after he lost to Dustin Poirier and broke his leg, is planning a return to the octagon. He will be back in the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing poll next month, which means he will need an extended period of drug testing before he can compete, a report by the Mirror said.