'I am sorry for Neymar': Pep Guardiola responds to rumours of PSG superstar joining Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recently responded to the rumours of the club signing Neymar this summer. The Brazilian superstar is reportedly not happy at his current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is looking for a fresh challenge. However, there aren't many top clubs in the world that can afford Neymar's extravagant wages.

Neymar had become the most expensive transfer in the history of football when he join PSG in a deal worth 222 million Euros from FC Barcelona in 2022. While he has been among the goals at the French club, the Brazilian forward has failed to inspire PSG to their maiden Champions League triumph so far.

While he has been linked with a move to the like of FC Barcelona and Chelsea, Man City have also emerged as strong contenders to sign Neymar. However, Guardiola has refuted the speculations of the club moving for the Brazilian in the ongoing summer transfer window despite calling him an 'incredible player'.

As per a report in French publication Le Parisien, Neymar has been directly offered to Manchester City this summer. However, Guardiola said the news was false ahead of his club's pre-season friendly with Club America on Thursday. Guardiola said he was sorry for both Le Parisien and Neymar as Man City won't move for the Brazilian this year.

“I am so sorry for Le Parisien, but it is not true,” Guardiola said in a presser ahead of Man City's pre-season game against Club America.

“I am sorry for them because the information they have received is false. Neymar is an incredible player and by my information, he is a nice guy. Let him express himself at Paris. Manchester City bought 150 players every summer, and it is not true. I am sorry for Neymar, of course," he added.

Manchester City have once again significantly strengthened their squad ahead of the new season with the arrivals of the like of Erlin Haaland, and Kalvin Philips. City have further bolstered their attack by roping in highly-rated Argentine striker Julain Alvarez.

The reigning Premier League champions, however, have let go of the likes of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, who they will miss immensely next season. City are also reportedly in talks with Arsenal over the transfer of their left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who might join their Premier League rivals this summer.