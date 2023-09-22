'I am no longer ...': WWE wrestler Mustafa Ali announces shocking exit before Dominik Myserio clash

On Thursday (September 21), Mustafa Ali announced, on X -- formerly known as Twitter, his formal exit from WWE. The decision made heads turn as it is just a week prior to a scheduled title match with Mysterio at ‘No Mercy.’

"I am no longer working with WWE. I look forward to the future. Thank you, -Adeel," wrote Mustafa. Here's his post from the social media platform:

It is to be noted that Mustafa was scheduled to lock horns with Dominik Myserio on September 30 at NXT's ‘No Mercy’ WWE event. However, the 37-year-old's exit has left the match in a fix. Following his tussle with Mysterio, he was also in-line to face another NXT star Dragon Lee on RAW next Monday.

The veteran -- whose real name is Adeel Alam -- was in a race for the North American title also comprising the likes of Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mysterio.

It isn't only Mustafa who has exited WWE. The list includes several big names such as Emma, Rick Boogs, Aliyah, Elias, Riddick Moss, Top Dolla, Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin. Out of these, Emma and Top Dolla were the only two to be re-hired a year back.

Fans have reacted following Mustafa's sudden departure. They are not happy with the decision and have been taken by surprise, with many turning back the clock to recall some of the major highs from his career.

